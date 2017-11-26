Sapna Choudhury on who should win Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani deserves to take the trophy home

Given her fan following, Sapna Choudhary’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house might come across as a surprise. But, Sapna confesses she could see it happening. And, unlike most of the eliminated contestants, this dancing and singing sensation from Haryana is not keen on going back to the house.

“To tell the truth I am not shocked [with my elimination]. From the time I entered the house nomination had been my closest pal,” she laughs before adding, “And every time I got saved I was sure I won’t go home so soon. But this time was different; somehow I had this strong feeling that I would be evicted.”

“My mother did not want me to participate in the show, but I did and have no regrets.”

Sapna is happy to go back home. “My mother did not want me to participate in the show, but I did and have no regrets. I was here to find out more about my capabilities and the experience had been wonderful,” says Sapna adding that being a wild card contestant does not interest her. “I am enjoying my freedom. Also, I don’t think they [Bigg Boss and Colors] would even consider taking me back as a wild card contestant thanks to my non-controversial contribution to the show,” she laughs again.

When asked who all will she miss the most and who deserves to win the show, Sapna adds, “I interacted with everyone, so I will miss all, but Hina [Khan], Priyank [Sharma] and Luv [Tyagi] a little more than others. I will also miss interacting with Salman ji [Khan; host of the controversial reality show]. As far as who should win Bigg Boss, I think Akash [Dadlani], bechara dil ka achha hain, sab ke liye karta hain.. But Puneesh [Sharma] and Bandgi [Kalra] don’t deserve to win the show. The way they are handling their relationship and showing it off on national television is not right.”

.@BeingSalmanKhan tells Sapna Choudhary about Classes and Masses. Find out what Puneesh Sharma has to say on #WeekendKaVaar! — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Sapna debut Bollywood number Love Bite has created quite a buzz online. The song is a part of a film titled Bhangover. Sapna is happy with the response it has been garnering and shares that she is open to acting, singing and choreography offers in both TV and Bollywood. “If good opportunities come my way then I am ready to shift base to Mumbai. I have good friends in the city,” she says.