Saqib Saleem learns Kathak for Fathers’ Day special short film, Aamad

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem, who was recently seen alongside Huma Qureshi in Dobaara: See Your Evil, is now learning Kathak, a classical Indian dance form for his next project.

Saqib is working on a short film titled Aamad, where he plays the character of a Kathak dancer.

Though it was very challenging for him, the actor took it in his own stride and put together a genuine effort to learn the dance form from professional Kathak guru and actress Ishita Sharma.

Aamad is about a father who is a Kathak dancer and how his son is embarrassed of his father’s art. The plot explores how they build their relation over a period of time and overcome their personal apprehensions and start a new friendship.

The film will be released by Terribly Tiny Talkies on the special occasion of Fathers’ Day and is directed by Neeraj Udhwani who has previously worked with Saqib for Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Talking about his new film, Saqib said in a press statement, “I know Neeraj for a while now as he wrote Mere Dad ki Maruti and we meet often to discuss ideas. He shared the idea of Aamad with me and asked me what I thought. When I read it, I instantly fell in love with the story and told him that he shouldn’t look for anyone else as I want to do it. It’s such a simple yet complex film as it speaks about the unsaid things in a father-son relationship.”

Chintan Ruparel, co-founder & chief creative officer of ttt (the production house of Aamad) added, “This is the first time we’re exploring a theme like this, with traditional dance as the backdrop. Add to that, the awkwardness and restrained expression of love between father and son. ‘Aamad’ is the perfect example of a simple story well told and its director Neeraj Udhwani’s relentless belief and persistence that has made the film happen. This Father’s Day, we extend an invitation (Aamad) to everyone to watch this film.”

