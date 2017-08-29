Saurabh Shukla: My work should satisfy my creative soul or help me run my kitchen

Saurabh Shukla is someone who has shown his acting prowess with every role he essays. Many argue that the actor, who received the National Award for Jolly LLB (2013), should have won one years ago. But Shukla, whose career spans three decades, doesn’t think about these things.

“Who am I to think like that? A human being is never satisfied with his or her achievement ... Sky is the limit. [So] It’s better to work hard. I don’t think about anything else, though appreciation here and there does make me happy,” says the actor, who enjoys balancing his work in films and theatre. His latest play Barff was recently staged in Delhi.

Shukla looks for work that satisfies his “creative soul”. And when it doesn’t, “it must help me run my kitchen smoothly,” says the actor, who won praise for his role of an investigating officer in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos (2017). “I’m happy I’m getting good offers unlike what was coming my way some six-seven years back,” says Shukla, who is writing for Kamal Haasan’s Shabhash Kundu. He also plays an important character in the film.

Recently, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that good looks are important in Bollywood, after he was at the receiving end of distasteful comments about his complexion. Asked for his views on the issue, Shukla says that the debate is subjective. “Such things have never been my point of concern. I just believe in working. He (Nawazuddin) has his own ideology and I understand that. To each his own. But I know one thing, talent will always find its place,” adds the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more