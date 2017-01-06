Save sons from turning into beasts: Anushka Sharma on Bengaluru mass molestation

Actor Anushka Sharma has condemned the Bengaluru molestation, saying not just those men but everyone who saw it and did nothing was to be blamed.

Questioning the role a society that churns out men like them, Anushka in an emotional Twitter post wrote, “Women get molested in a crowd. Bystanders watch, no one steps to help. Senseless people comment on women’s clothes and say the cause is late nights (sic).”

The actor said these senseless comments get relevance because such people hold positions of power in the society.

“In all this I wonder - why did bystanders do nothing? Whoever stood and watched, is as much at fault as perpetrators. Because the collective conscience of the people could have stopped this from happening.

“So it is not just those men but also us, as a society, that failed on that night,” she said.

The actor ended her post by saying that people should teach their children to respect women instead of making their sons feel more entitled and important.

“Teach your kids to respect women instead of making sons feel more entitled and important. The world will make them feel that anyway. So save your sons from turning into such beasts. And spare us the grief,” she wrote.

A Twitter troll reacted to her comment saying it is easy to bash ‘unknown people’ and that she should instead talk about casting couch. Anushka posted a screenshot of his Twitter bio that read ‘kya likhoon (what do I write?)’. She wrote with the post ‘Tu na bhai , Kabhi kuch naa likh (Brother, don’t write anything at all)’.

Tu na bhai , Kabhi kuch naa likh 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4DnRuEvjoR — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 5, 2017

Anushka has joined a number of Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan who have expressed anger and shock over the incident.

