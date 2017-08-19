Sayani Gupta: Frankly, Indian TV is sh*t right now, there’s no good show on offer

Sayani Gupta is open to act in every medium — films or web series — but Indian television doesn’t interest her at all, at least not right now. The 30-year-old actor, who will be seen in the film, Hungry, opposite actor Naseeruddin Shah, isn’t averse to the idea of working in TV shows, but she feels that the current breed of shows in India is not good enough.

“Frankly, Indian TV is sh*t right now. There is no good show on offer, and I won’t work in anything that I, myself, won’t watch. I don’t have a problem with the medium as such. I have a problem with the content being shown on it, and that’s why I don’t see myself working for a TV show, as of now,” says Sayani, who recently worked with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos.

Currently, Sayani is seen in the web series, Inside Edge, and loves the idea of developing a character, but she also feels that a TV actor in India doesn’t have too much freedom when it comes to shows on the tube.

“In the West, the actor gets to develop his character across episodes and seasons. In India, there is not much development of a character, and you don’t get that chance to explore and experiment with it. When it comes to building a character, we don’t have much control,” she says.

The Kolkota-born actor, however, doesn’t rule out the possibility of making a television career in future. “If someone brings an incredible change and starts something that is different and has some proper content, I would love to be a part of the project. As an actor, you want to work in every medium,” adds Sayani.

