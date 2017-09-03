Sayani Gupta: I didn’t feel like watching Baahubali after seeing the trailer

Though actor Sayani Gupta is not averse to doing roles in commercial potboilers, she is quite particular about the films she takes up, and says she won’t give her nod to a film just because it has the ‘commercial’ tag and is a sure shot box-office hit.

“I would love to do a film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). It was a really good movie. But, having said that, I won’t sign films that I won’t go and watch myself. I mean, if I feel that I would be wasting my money if I go to watch a film, then why should I even act in it? If I don’t get inspired in any way by the film’s story, then I will not do it,” she says.

Sayani is keen on trying the action genre. The actor, who is a fan of the American fantasy show Game of Thrones, says she would love to play a role similar to Daenerys Targaryen, which is played by Emilia Clarke. “I really want to be a part of projects like that. I am very sensitive to treatment, and the only thing I care about is how the story is getting treated in the film.” However, she is quick to add that she wouldn’t have done a film like Baahubali. “Though both are action genres, you cannot compare the two. You can’t compare Baahubali with (Hollywood film) 300 either. Those projects (GoT and 300) have mind-blowing stories. Baahubali, I know people really loved it, and it was a huge film...but after watching the trailer I didn’t feel like going to watch it,” adds Sayani, who will soon be seen in Hungry, opposite actor Naseeruddin Shah.

According to the 30-year-old actor, it is important for actors to be part of commercial projects. “ You have to look at things objectively. For example, Jolly LLB 2 gave me so much of recognition, not just outside but in the industry as well. That’s very important for an actor. I am not saying I don’t want to do independent films. But I can’t be doing independent films forever,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more