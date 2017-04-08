Sayani Gupta: Short films allow us to experiment without putting much at stake

Actor Sayani Gupta , who will soon be seen in a short film titled Shameless, loves this medium. She says that such films are like a breath of fresh air, not only for the audience, but for the actors as well.

“They give you the scope to experiment with something new and unconventional without putting too much at stake. It’s a great medium to tell short stories which can have a long lasting impact. Also, I feel it provides the right break for us as actors, since most of the time, we are involved in long schedules for our feature films,” says Sayani, who has been part of films such as Margarita with a Straw (2015), Parched (2016), Fan (2016) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017).

The actor will be seen alongside her Margarita with a Straw co-star Hussain Dalal in the short film, Shameless. It was he who convinced her to take on the short film.

“Hussain called me to tell me about this short film, which he was part of. He told me the story, and I was immediately hooked. Then I read the script and it was quite thrilling. Also, it was a perfect piece for two actors and I had a lot of scope for trying out something totally new and fun in the film,” says Sayani.

Sayani has already shot for the film and is all praise for the director Keith Gomes. She says, “I met Keith and immediately loved him. He is a great director and also an amazing guy. We shot over two days in an apartment in Dadar in Mumbai and we had a great time.”

