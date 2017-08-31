Secret Superstar: I have not sung in this film, says Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan is all set for his upcoming film, Secret Superstar, in which he plays a hit music composer. However, the Dangal star has confirmed that he has not sang any of the seven-eight songs in the film that stars his onscreen daughter from Dangal - Zaira Wasim - in the lead role.

Secret Superstar is the story of an aspiring singer who faces resistance from her father after which she decides to follow her dreams by anonymously posting videos on social media. Zaira plays the lead character while Aamir essays the role of music composer, Shakti Kumar, who mentors the young star.

Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film is expected to have a number of songs, the first of which, Main Kaun Hoon, has already made its way to the audience’s heart.

Talking about the film’s music, Aamir Khan revealed in a press statement, “Actually, the film has seven or eight songs, even we aren’t sure. But I haven’t sung in this film. We needed singers in this film.”

Aamir Khan had lent his voice to the iconic song Aati kya Khandala in Ghulam. The Superstar also rapped for Bum Bum Bhole from Taare Zameen Par and Dhakkad from Dangal. However, the actor won’t be seen singing in the upcoming film.

Secret Superstar is Aamir Khan Productions’ eighth film after delivering blockbuster films like Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal among others. Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.

