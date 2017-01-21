See birthday boy Sushant Singh Rajput party with Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta, Huma

MS Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated his 31st birthday on Saturday. His friend and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta has shared a picture from his birthday party in which he is seen surrounded by his female friends, and one of them is Kriti Sanon, his rumoured girlfriend and Raabta co-star. Actor Huma Qureshi is also present in the picture.

This is what a surprise birthday party photo looks like 😘😍😘 Birthday boy @itsSSR surrounded by all the women👍#Madness #Fun #friends Ting 😘 pic.twitter.com/n12bEP2j0w — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 21, 2017

Sushant, who debuted in Bollywood with 2013 film Kai Po Che, hasn’t looked back since. Recently released and commercially successful MS Dhoni – The Untold Story is the latest feather in his cap.

He will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Raabta in which he is paired with Dilwale girl Kriti Sanon. There were reports that Sushant is dating Sanon after his break-up with Ankita Lokhande.