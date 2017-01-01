See: Kareena, Saif, Karisma, Ranbir in New Year pics post Taimur’s birth

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has started her year on Instagram in style. She has posted her pics with Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

#happynewyear🎉#familytime❤️#lovetoall☮️ A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:14pm PST

This is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s latest photo after they greeted the media with their new born baby Taimur on Thursday. They became parents to a son on December 20 last year.

#happynewyear#family👨‍👩‍👧‍👦#cousins#love#celebrate#newbeginings✨ A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:11pm PST

Karisma Kapoor keeps sharing photos of her friends and family members on Instagram. Remember this picture of her girl gang.

#hautesteppers👣#friends#girlietime#sisterhood👭#funtimes@amuaroraofficial@malaikaarorakhanofficial#kareenakapoorkhan A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 31, 2016 at 6:37am PDT

While Saif Ali Khan is busy with the production of Vishal Bhardwaj’s next Rangoon, Kareena will also be returning to film sets soon.