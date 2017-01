Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu celebrated her 38th birthday on Saturday. She has worked in Bollywood for more than a decade and has films like Raaz, Omkara, Corporate and Jism to her credit.

Husband Karan Singh Grover had a cute message on the cake for his wife ‘Happy birthday Monkey’.

My best gift ❤️ My Baby @iamksgofficial 😍🎉 A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Bipasha kickstarted celebrations with this throwback post:

Ready to start my Birthday Partayyyyy 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:23am PST

Woke up to these beautiful memories put together by my didi @sonibasu ❤ Thank you for putting this Big Grin on my face. #itsmybirthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

Beach ❤️ A video posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:35am PST

Bipasha also thanked her fans for their wishes:

Thank you Beautiful people.Your love and support is an integral part of my happiness 😍Am blessed to get so many amazing wishes on my birthday from all of you. #loveyourself #itsmybirthday 🎉🎉🎉🎉💃💃💃💃 A photo posted by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

