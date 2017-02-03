See pics: Kaabil Hrithik Roshan meets Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar

Hrithik Roshan is elated with the success of Kaabil, and guess who did he celebrate his win with? None other than the Master Blaster of Indian cricket, Sachin Tendulkar. Reports suggest that Hrithik, busy with promotions for Kaabil, was on his way to Kochi when he bumped into Sachin at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning.

In a role reversal of sorts, Hrithik posed for a picture with the cricket legend, and posted it on his Twitter account.

Rohan Bhatnagar with the Master Blaster @sachin_rt thank u for ur wishes 4 kaabil. Missing you Su @yamigautam pic.twitter.com/mtbhmJ6B75 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 2, 2017

Kaabil, which released with Shah Rukh Khan’s gangster drama Raees on January 25, is doing well at the box office. According to a report in Indian Express, the film registered Rs 90.63 crore worth of ticket sales till February 2.

Raees, on the other hand, has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil is about two specially-abled people, Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) and Supriya (Yami Gautam), who fetch unwanted attention from the local politician’s criminal brother.

Goons molest Supriya and then Rohan decides to take revenge on them.