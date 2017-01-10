See pics: Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoon is an ode to the long-lost stunt women of the ’40s

Kangana Ranaut never fails to surprise. Call it experimentation or whatever you may, the fact is that the Queen of Bollywood is all set to don a totally different avatar in Vishal Bhardwaj’s next, Rangoon: She plays Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva in this period drama.

The role is reportedly based on Fearless Nadia, an action star from the 1940s.

Kangana Ranaut in a still from Rangoon trailer.

The filmmakers apparently sifted through reams of books on history of Indian cinema and came up with a list of stunt women who were part of action films in the 1930s and 40s. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, Rangoon pays ode to 12 women who were big on stunts during that era.

“The wave of female heroism of 1930 and 1940 was a unique phenomena. Very little of this wave is captured in any of our recent films or literature. We had a team that extensively researched this period since the narrative of Rangoon is set in this era and in this milieu,” said Bhardawaj.

Here’s a list of fearless women the filmmakers came up with:

1. Miss Zebuinnsa was one of the main ladies who starred in the action film called SHE.

2. Miss Ermeline, a sword person.

3. Durga Khote played Saudamini in Amar Jyoti (1936). She was later seen in K Asif’s Mughal E Azam as Jodhabhai.

4. Lalita Pawar featured in Captain Kishori (1940). She worked as a character artist in several popular movies including Raj Kapoor’s Shri 420 and Anari .



5. Gohar Karnataki was seen in Guru Ghanta (1936).

6. Madhuri essayed an action-packed role in Ban Ki Chidiya (1936) that starred Devika Rani and Ashok Kumar as the lead.

7. Miss Gulab ruled hearts with her film Hero No 1 with Jayant.

9. Miss Pokhraj flaunted her action moves in Burkhawali.

9. Golibar featured Moti in an action-packed role.

10. Parmila played a fighter woman in Bijli opposite Jairaj.

11. Ramola played the titular role in Chabukwali.

12. Ruby in Speed Queen.

Even Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the film, couldn’t contain his excitement and he associated with the project, an elated Sajid shared,” My grandfather was a fan of these films and I remember him telling me about this period. But when I saw Vishal recreating this era, I could feel the glamour associated with it”.

Rangoon stars Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. Helmed by national award winner Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, The film is scheduled for release on February 23.

