See pics: Katrina Kaif shoots action sequences for Tiger Zinda Hai

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is teaming up with Salman Khan for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai has expanded her horizons with the upcoming spy drama from Yash Raj Films. She has earlier wielded the gun in Kabir Khan’s Phantom and Ek Tha Tiger.

Katrina tries her hand at sword-fighting on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The Mumbai schedule of the film was wrapped recently, after shooting in exotic locales of Austria and Abu Dhabi. This time, the shoot featured Katrina Kaif in fighting fit form for an action sequence.

Katrina tries shoots for Tiger Zinda Hai.

A source from the film’s unit told Hindustan Times, “Director Ali Abbas Zafar has committed to deliver action, stunts and fight sequences that will compete with global standards with Tiger Zinda Hai. To shoot for Katrina’s action scenes, Tom Struthers, the action and stunts director of the film, worked with her.”

Katrina Kaif on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai in Mumbai.

“Buster Reeves, the fight coordinator of many Hollywood films, also worked with Katrina on this portion. Given Struthers shot for certain action sequences for Christopher Nolan’s Batman films, including the Dark Knight Rises, expect the absolute best from these scenes,” the source said, adding that there were also stuntmen from France, UK and Spain involved in a quite elaborate portion.

Salman and Katrina are currently working on Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai after being seen together last in Kabir Khan’s Ekk Tha Tiger in 2012.

