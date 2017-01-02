See pics: Priyanka Chopra relaxes in Goa before leaving for New York

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a much-deserved break this holiday season when she came to India to meet her family and friends. But now she is heading back to New York where big things (like presenting at the Golden Globes) wait for her.
Priyanka, however, managed to squeeze in a last-minute trip to Goa before she left. She posted pictures of her time in the sun and by the pool on Instagram. Check them out:
“First selfie on the last day of vacay. Have a wonderful year everyone. NYC bound,” she captioned the post.
While she was in Mumbai, she was hosted by designer Manish Malhotra for a party where she was joined by Sushant Singh Rajput, Neha Dhupia and many others.
In between, she also visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.
Priyanka will now join the rest of her cast and crew of her hit TV show Quantico in New York and prep for her upcoming appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.
Follow @htshowbiz for more