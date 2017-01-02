See pics: Priyanka Chopra relaxes in Goa before leaving for New York

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a much-deserved break this holiday season when she came to India to meet her family and friends. But now she is heading back to New York where big things (like presenting at the Golden Globes) wait for her.

Priyanka, however, managed to squeeze in a last-minute trip to Goa before she left. She posted pictures of her time in the sun and by the pool on Instagram. Check them out:

Mermaid life.. #kickbacknrelax #vacay2016 #makemostoflife A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 29, 2016 at 1:28am PST

Living the good life... #brando #puppylove #vacay #kickbacknrelax #happyholidays A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:12am PST

“First selfie on the last day of vacay. Have a wonderful year everyone. NYC bound,” she captioned the post.

While she was in Mumbai, she was hosted by designer Manish Malhotra for a party where she was joined by Sushant Singh Rajput, Neha Dhupia and many others.

Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for a wonderful evening... you are an amazing host and have a lovely home. See you in the new year. 💋❤️ A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:14pm PST

Last night at Manish's . Super fun. A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Dec 27, 2016 at 8:02pm PST

#AllAboutLastNight #AtHome #Dinner for the very #Amazing @priyankachopra #Friends #GoodTimes @sushantsinghrajput @sophiechoudry @nehadhupia A photo posted by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:35pm PST

In between, she also visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam.

Magical visit at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati... something so powerful in belief....... #DiscoveringAssam A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 24, 2016 at 12:04am PST

Priyanka will now join the rest of her cast and crew of her hit TV show Quantico in New York and prep for her upcoming appearance at the Golden Globe Awards.

