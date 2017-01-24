Raees promo: Shah Rukh Khan express arrives in Delhi amid fan frenzy

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with a sullen heart at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi from Mumbai on Tuesday to promote his upcoming film Raees. A relative of one of his colleagues died at Gujarat’s Vadodara station, which left the 51-year-old actor deeply saddened.

When asked about the stampede at Vadodara, where fans were trying to catch a glimpse of the actor, SRK sounded sad and said the incident has saddened him. “It’s extremely unfortunate that someone has died,” he said.

“One of our colleagues was travelling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Baroda. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate,” he said.

“We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one trip like this, it saddens us all. On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings with the whole family. She has reached there. I just spoke to her. I think the burial is in an hour or half hour,” he said.

Adding, “We have some of our people with the family members there. Hopefully God will bless her soon.”

Even in Delhi, platforms 2 and 3 were choc-a-bloc with his fans. “Since morning many have been enquiring about his arrival. I guess we have sold more platform tickets today than usual,” shared Rita Chopra, the official at the enquiry desk of the railway station.

Brothers Monu Kumar Yadav and Nirala Kumar Yadav, owners of a snack corner also sounded excited. “The train was first supposed to arrive at platform number 4 but we got lucky that it would now come at platform number 3,” smiled Monu Kumar Yadav. Even coolies, Phool Singh and Arjun Singh voiced the same excitement and were planning to click the star with their phones.

The otherwise not-always-so-busy Nizamuddin station got cleaned and security checking was all prepped up. Areas were marked in white chalk dust, iron barricades were in place, Police personnel were holding ropes and bouncers formed human chains to make sure that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a smooth departure.

Just before getting their briefs, Mohammed Farooque and Sandip Sharma, bouncers on duty, shared their eagerness to make sure that Shah Rukh Khan gets proper security. “We are ready to take care of SRK,” they spoke in unison.

Some of SRK lovers shared that they had spent sleepless nights since the day it was announced that he is going to take the rail route to visit his hometown to promote the movie. Some of them also had gifts for the actor, while others flaunted posters and T-shirts having SRK’s pictures on them.

21-year-old Hitesh Kumar was there for just a glimpse of the actor. “I couldn’t sleep last night as there was no way I could miss the opportunity,” he shouted adding that even the news of stampede in Vadodara that claimed one life and injured many couldn’t mellow his excitement as he was hopeful that such things won’t happen in Delhi.

The moment the train arrived, the crowd went crazy. Even a stream of bouncers couldn’t hold back the mob. Shah Rukh accompanied by actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber finally got off the train amid much fanfare. Fans went into a frenzy as he waved and smiled.

Mahinder Kumar Sharma, the pantry car manager said that in his career he had never experienced such a day. About what special was there on the menu he shared with HT, “Chicken masala, Tandoori chicken, fish fry, aloo-gobi ki sabzi, aloo fry, fish fry, garlic chicken, rice, roti, juice, tea, coffee etc were there for everyone. We made sure to serve things hot and fresh.”

Many co-passengers were stopped and made to wait at the station till Shah Rukh Khan left. Among them were foreigners too. Katia Kheyfibs from Russia, who were travelling by the same train along with friends were happy to see fans of the actor going insane.

“I have never been witness to such insanity in my life. I’m loving every moment of it. I saw the Indian actor (read Shah Rukh Khan) waving at people with this beautiful young girl (Sunny Leone). We really liked his handsome husband (Daniel Weber),” she laughed. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was also spotted with the team.

