See pics: Sanya Malhotra got ‘sister’ Fatima Sana Sheikh a Dangal b’day cake

Fatima Sana Sheikh, who gained a massive fan-following after starring in Aamir Khan’s latest movie Dangal as wrestler Geeta Phogat, celebrated her 25th birthday on January 11. Sanya Malhotra, who played her sister Babita in the film, got her the sweetest Dangal-themed cake.

The two girls were joined by their friends and posted pictures on Instagram from the small, cosy birthday party. Check them out:

Happy Birthday Beautiful 😍☺️❤️#chaaaalgeeta A photo posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:46am PST

After working together on the film, Fatima and Sanya have become best friends and are often seen in each other’s Instagrams.

Happy mornings😃 A photo posted by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jan 1, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Kolhapur se aaye hai! A video posted by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Dec 19, 2016 at 12:00am PST

Dangal is now the highest grossing Hindi film in history, having made more than Rs 350 crores in three weeks. It opened to great critical reception as well.

