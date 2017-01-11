See pics: Sanya Malhotra got ‘sister’ Fatima Sana Sheikh a Dangal b’day cake

Fatima Sana Sheikh, who gained a massive fan-following after starring in Aamir Khan’s latest movie Dangal as wrestler Geeta Phogat, celebrated her 25th birthday on January 11. Sanya Malhotra, who played her sister Babita in the film, got her the sweetest Dangal-themed cake.
The two girls were joined by their friends and posted pictures on Instagram from the small, cosy birthday party. Check them out:
After working together on the film, Fatima and Sanya have become best friends and are often seen in each other’s Instagrams.
Dangal is now the highest grossing Hindi film in history, having made more than Rs 350 crores in three weeks. It opened to great critical reception as well.
Follow @htshowbiz for more