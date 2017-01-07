 See pics: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam has got his own tree house | bollywood | Hindustan Times
See pics: Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam has got his own tree house

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2017 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh’s wife and Abram’s mother Gauri Khan posted two pictures of the house on Thursday. (Instagram/GauriKhan)

Being a superstar’s son comes with a lot of perks and this is just one of them. Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son, AbRam is now the proud ‘owner’ of a beautiful tree house.

Shah Rukh’s wife and Abram’s mother Gauri Khan posted two pictures of the house on Thursday. “Adorable tree house executed by Sabu Cyril, for our little one ,” she wrote with the post.

The house is made entirely out of wood with a red roof. The stairs are huge blocks of tree trunks.

Sabu Cyril, the creater of the tree house, is a four-time National Award-winning art director. He won the awards for Thenmavin Kombath, Kaalapani, Om Shanti Om and Enthiran.

AbRam (3) is Shah Rukh and Gauri’s youngest child after son Aryan (19) and daughter Suhana (16).

<