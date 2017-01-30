 See pics: Sridevi and daughter Jhanvi Kapoor are Bollywood’s biggest style icons | bollywood | Hindustan Times
See pics: Sridevi and daughter Jhanvi Kapoor are Bollywood’s biggest style icons

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2017 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sridevi and Jhanvi have set new style goals for other Bollywood celebs.

Bollywood’s ultimate diva, Sridevi, is still a style icon, and so is her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor.

The 53-year-old actor, still counted among the most beautiful women in the industry, posted a picture of hers with Jhanvi on her Twitter timeline on Sunday, and it became an instant rage among her fans.

Sridevi’s second innings began in Bollywood with 2013 film English Vinglish, and she is in the news since then, mostly for her style statements.

And now, Jhanvi appears to be following her mother’s advice and footsteps in terms of fashion.

Daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi is likely to make her Bollywood debut soon, but no project has been announced yet.

