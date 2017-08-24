 See pics: You’ve got to check out these adorable clicks from Esha Deol’s baby shower | bollywood | Hindustan Times
See pics: You’ve got to check out these adorable clicks from Esha Deol’s baby shower

The actor will also renew her wedding vows with husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, at her godh bharai ceremony.

bollywood Updated: Aug 24, 2017 15:02 IST
Etti Bali
Esha Deol has documented her pregnancy journey with cute Instagram posts.
Esha Deol has documented her pregnancy journey with cute Instagram posts.(imeshadeol/instagram)

Actor Esha Deol, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, is all set for her baby shower, or godh bharai ceremony. The event was planned well in advance and will be replete with traditional wedding rituals such as mehendi. The ceremony will be followed by a chhappan bhog ritual for lord Krishna, which will be followed by a lunch for the guests.

Getting ready for the Godh bharai ceremony ! Hair done make up done ✅😊 #GodhBharai

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on

Esha, who got married on June 29, 2012, will also be renewing her wedding vows with her husband. In an interview with Pune Mirror, Esha shared that the priest conducting the wedding ceremony is Sindhi, as is her husband’s family. The couple will take three pheras instead of seven.

Godh bharai for my darling @imeshadeol ! May the universe conspire to bless our babieeeeeees always!! #preggerbesties #bumpbuddies #bff

A post shared by Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu (@chefchinugaiagourmet) on

Esha has donned a bespoke creation by designer Neeta Lulla — a Vrindavan-inspired anarkali in rani pink.

