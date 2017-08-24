See pics: You’ve got to check out these adorable clicks from Esha Deol’s baby shower

Actor Esha Deol, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Bharat Takhtani, is all set for her baby shower, or godh bharai ceremony. The event was planned well in advance and will be replete with traditional wedding rituals such as mehendi. The ceremony will be followed by a chhappan bhog ritual for lord Krishna, which will be followed by a lunch for the guests.

Getting ready for the Godh bharai ceremony ! Hair done make up done ✅😊 #GodhBharai A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

Esha, who got married on June 29, 2012, will also be renewing her wedding vows with her husband. In an interview with Pune Mirror, Esha shared that the priest conducting the wedding ceremony is Sindhi, as is her husband’s family. The couple will take three pheras instead of seven.

Godh bharai for my darling @imeshadeol ! May the universe conspire to bless our babieeeeeees always!! #preggerbesties #bumpbuddies #bff A post shared by Shilarna Vaze aka Chef Chinu (@chefchinugaiagourmet) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:37am PDT

Esha has donned a bespoke creation by designer Neeta Lulla — a Vrindavan-inspired anarkali in rani pink.