See: Shahid Kapoor wraps shooting for the first schedule of Padmavati

Everything related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati creates headlines and the latest update is the wrap up of Shahid Kapoor’s first schedule!
The 35-year-old, who plays the Rajput ruler Raja Ratan Singh, husband of queen Padmini (Deepika Padukone), has been constantly updating his fans with sneak peeks of his character on his social media. The Udta Punjab actor took to his Instagram account to share another piece of information with a selfie.
On a related note, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film stars Shahid, Deepika and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.