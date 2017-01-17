 See: Shahid, Mira, Harshvardhan and Sushant Singh Rajput in one pic | bollywood | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

See: Shahid, Mira, Harshvardhan and Sushant Singh Rajput in one pic

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2017 16:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Highlight Story

Harshvardhan Kapoor has posted a pic on Instagram that has Shahid, Mira and Sushant in one frame.

Gone are the days when Bollywood contemporaries cringed at the thought of sharing a common stage. It is one big family now, and rivalries, if any, aren’t something you speak openly about. At least the picture posted by Harshvardhan Kapoor on Instagram on Tuesday will have you believe thus.

It has Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rohini Iyer.

While Shahid is basking in the success of Udta Punjab, Sushant is riding high after his film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

Harshvardhan’s debut film, Mirzya, didn’t do well at the box office, but he was noticed.

Read more

His next film, Bhavesh Joshi, will hit screens this year.

