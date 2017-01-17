See: Shahid, Mira, Harshvardhan and Sushant Singh Rajput in one pic

Gone are the days when Bollywood contemporaries cringed at the thought of sharing a common stage. It is one big family now, and rivalries, if any, aren’t something you speak openly about. At least the picture posted by Harshvardhan Kapoor on Instagram on Tuesday will have you believe thus.

It has Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rohini Iyer.

At @rohiniyer last night catching up with @shahidkapoor and Mira and getting to know the legendary @sushantsinghrajput ..... too much fun this guy A photo posted by Harshvardhan Kapoor (@harshvardhankapoor) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:33am PST

While Shahid is basking in the success of Udta Punjab, Sushant is riding high after his film MS Dhoni – The Untold Story made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

Harshvardhan’s debut film, Mirzya, didn’t do well at the box office, but he was noticed.

His next film, Bhavesh Joshi, will hit screens this year.