 See: Sidharth Malhotra doing stunts on Reloaded sets | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 07, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

See: Sidharth Malhotra doing stunts on Reloaded sets

bollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2017 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho.

Sidharth Malhotra’s last film Baar Baar Dekho disappeared without a trace, but the actor is now gearing up for a solid return in his upcoming film Reloaded.

Malhotra has posted a photo on Instagram in which he is seen hanging in the air with the help of a rope.

#Reload and shoot #action #stunt

A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

Though he started with a romantic film, Student Of The Year, Malhotra is constantly trying to carve a niche for himself in the action genre. He was successful in Ek Villain, but he couldn’t repeat it with Brothers which also had Akshay Kumar in a lead role.

Read more

Directed by Raj and DK of Goa Goa Gone fame, Reloaded will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty.

Reloaded is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2017.

tags

more from bollywood

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<