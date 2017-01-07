See: Sidharth Malhotra doing stunts on Reloaded sets

Sidharth Malhotra’s last film Baar Baar Dekho disappeared without a trace, but the actor is now gearing up for a solid return in his upcoming film Reloaded.

Malhotra has posted a photo on Instagram in which he is seen hanging in the air with the help of a rope.

#Reload and shoot #action #stunt A photo posted by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Though he started with a romantic film, Student Of The Year, Malhotra is constantly trying to carve a niche for himself in the action genre. He was successful in Ek Villain, but he couldn’t repeat it with Brothers which also had Akshay Kumar in a lead role.

Directed by Raj and DK of Goa Goa Gone fame, Reloaded will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty.

Reloaded is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25, 2017.