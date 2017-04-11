Seeing you cry makes me cry too, Baba: Ranveer Singh wants to be Arjun Kapoor’s better half

The electrical bromance between Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor is well known. Ranveer, however, wants to take the relationship to a new level: He has offered to become Arjun’s “better half”.

Arjun and Ranveer during a chat show.

After the trailer of Arjun’s upcoming movie - Half Girlfriend - was unveiled, Ranveer took to his Twitter and extended support to his best friend in a rather funny way.

The Bajirao Mastani star wrote, “Seeing you cry, makes me cry too, Baba. She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half. You just don’t cry.”

तुझे रोता हुआ देख कर मुझे भी रोना आता है बाबा! She only wants to be 'half'?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! तू बस रोना मत! https://t.co/pCgu0pPh4G — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2017

But the love did not end there. The Ki & Ka star replied back by saying, “You’re my brother and she’s my life. . I can do anything for my bro, dummy! U are and will always be my full and final !!!”

तु मेरा भाई है और वो मेरी जान...अपने भाई के लिए में अपनी जान भी दे सकता हूँ पगले !!! U are and will always be my full and final !!! https://t.co/GRbq3FrSJD — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017

Both the actors have been best of friends since Gunday, in which they both acted together.

Parineeti also chipped in the conversation.

Meri hottie pari meri cutie pari meri beauty pari !!! U are chosen for my future and u know it !!! https://t.co/ILnNXqlHO4 — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017

Half Girlfriend directed by Mohit Suri is all set to hit the screens on May 19. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more