 Seeing you cry makes me cry too, Baba: Ranveer Singh wants to be Arjun Kapoor’s better half | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Seeing you cry makes me cry too, Baba: Ranveer Singh wants to be Arjun Kapoor’s better half

Responding to the trailer of Half Girlfriend, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Seeing you cry, makes me cry too, Baba. She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half. You just don’t cry.”

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2017 12:41 IST
ANI
Ranveer Singh

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh a wonderful camaraderie off and on screen.

The electrical bromance between Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor is well known. Ranveer, however, wants to take the relationship to a new level: He has offered to become Arjun’s “better half”.

Arjun and Ranveer during a chat show.

After the trailer of Arjun’s upcoming movie - Half Girlfriend - was unveiled, Ranveer took to his Twitter and extended support to his best friend in a rather funny way.

The Bajirao Mastani star wrote, “Seeing you cry, makes me cry too, Baba. She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half. You just don’t cry.”

But the love did not end there. The Ki & Ka star replied back by saying, “You’re my brother and she’s my life. . I can do anything for my bro, dummy! U are and will always be my full and final !!!”

Both the actors have been best of friends since Gunday, in which they both acted together.

Parineeti also chipped in the conversation.

Half Girlfriend directed by Mohit Suri is all set to hit the screens on May 19. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

