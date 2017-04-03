 Self-defense has nothing to do with someone’s sex: Tapsee Pannu | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Self-defense has nothing to do with someone’s sex: Tapsee Pannu

Pink and Naam Shabana actor Tapsee Pannu has urged the principal of her school to start a self-defense class in her school in Delhi.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2017 18:40 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Pink

Taapsee Pannu wants every student to be able to protect themselves from a young age. (Yogen Shah)

Post the acclaimed film Pink and her recent release Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu is inspired by her personal experiences in these films and believes everyone should know self-defense. She has requested her school in Delhi to start self-defense lessons as a full time subject, not just for girls but for boys as well. She wants every student to be able to protect themselves from a young age.

Tapsee says, “I think with the given situation we are in, it’s important to empower girls from a young age. I feel self-defense as a concept has nothing to do with someone’s sex. One should be strong and should be able to learn how to tackle a situation should it arise when their security is being threatened. I think a change always starts with small steps and for me that step was to reach out to my school, request and assist them to begin a course for self-defense for students from a young age.” Tapsee feels the idea “isn’t to just let them learn how to combat but also understand the importance of self-security and know when to utilise their self defence knowledge”.

On our favourite song for our favourite city from the most favourite film of this season #NaamShabana

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

The principal of the school shared her letter with the management and they plan to introduce self-defense and karate in the school. The management will get a professional to coach students during the vacations.

