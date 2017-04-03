Self-defense has nothing to do with someone’s sex: Tapsee Pannu

Post the acclaimed film Pink and her recent release Naam Shabana, Taapsee Pannu is inspired by her personal experiences in these films and believes everyone should know self-defense. She has requested her school in Delhi to start self-defense lessons as a full time subject, not just for girls but for boys as well. She wants every student to be able to protect themselves from a young age.

Read more

Tapsee says, “I think with the given situation we are in, it’s important to empower girls from a young age. I feel self-defense as a concept has nothing to do with someone’s sex. One should be strong and should be able to learn how to tackle a situation should it arise when their security is being threatened. I think a change always starts with small steps and for me that step was to reach out to my school, request and assist them to begin a course for self-defense for students from a young age.” Tapsee feels the idea “isn’t to just let them learn how to combat but also understand the importance of self-security and know when to utilise their self defence knowledge”.

On our favourite song for our favourite city from the most favourite film of this season #NaamShabana A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

The principal of the school shared her letter with the management and they plan to introduce self-defense and karate in the school. The management will get a professional to coach students during the vacations.