Selfies with Taimur! Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s kids pose with their moms, grandma. See pics

Karisma Kapoor shared a precious photo on Instagram and the fans are going gaga over it. In the picture, she can be seen with her kids, sister Kareena Kapoor and nephew Taimur. “We had a special visitor on our set yesterday #taimur #ourjaan #ourbabies #ourlife #ourworld #familylove,” she captioned the photo.

Taimur, like always, shines like the star of the photo with his lush cheeks and dapper outfit. He can be seen sitting in the lap of his mother who is wearing a pink off-shoulder dress.

Karisma’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, too gleefully smile for the camera for a picture with their cousin. They are also seen in a picture with grandmother Babita.

The star sisters were shooting for an upcoming project when they clicked these photos.

Karisma posted pictures from the shoot late Monday and captioned it: “Awesome day shooting with the sis #somethingspecial #comingsoon #brandshoot.” The duo is seen wearing similar outfit in different colours.

Kareena is back to work after her pregnancy break and is preparing for her next film, Veere Di Wedding. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It is co-produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Veere Di Wedding is the story of four girls, the fun and problems they get involved in. Internet series star Sumeet Vyas (of Roommates fame) is likely to star opposite Kareena in the film.

After her divorce with Sunjay Kapur, Karisma is seen in brand shoots but she is yet to do a full-fledged film. She is said to have a cameo in Judwaa 2.

