Seven Aishwarya Rai photos that prove she is Bollywood’s most beautiful

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of those Bollywood actresses, who have made a very successful career graph on a global platform. Speaking to a leading magazine, the 43-year-old actress said that she chalked out a ‘multi-dimensional’ career plan for herself.

She even shot some truly haunting pictures for the magazine, and we’ve pulled them all together for you, right here.

We're falling in #love with #AishwaryaRaiBachchan all over again, as she takes over the latest cover of Femina. A photo posted by Femina (@feminaindia) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:29pm PST

“Beauty is transient and changes with time. I have always extended beyond a singular dimension. I haven’t been just a model, actor or title winner. The course I charted out for my career made me multi-dimensional and gave me opportunities to represent India on many global platforms,” she told Femina.

During the interview, the Jazbaa actress also spoke about her mother’s influence on her, adding that the latter taught her to be the best version of herself.

“My mother Vrinda Rai is the nucleus of my existence. She has greatly moulded me, shaped me, picked me up when I’ve been down, kept the faith in me and taught me to be the best version of myself that I can be,” gushed the beauty queen.

On the same note, Aishwarya has graced the cover of Femina’s February issue, with her tousled tresses and kohled eyes.

The February issue, which highlights India’s most beautiful women, has the blue-green-eyed beauty, stunning in an oversized fur coat and glowing confidence.

On the work front, she was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.