 Sex God: This is what Ranveer Singh wants as title of his biopic
Apr 08, 2017
Sex God: This is what Ranveer Singh wants as title of his biopic

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Padmavati helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

ANI
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh at HT Office promoting his movie Befikre on November 28, 2016 in Mumbai.(Aalok Soni / HT Photo)

Known for his witty and upfront replies, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh at a recent event said if a movie is ever made on his life then it would definitely be called as A life well-lived or Sex God.

When asked what would he name his biopic, Ranveer replied, “I will never really tell you the truths about my life.”

However, when insisted upon, the 31-year-old added, “I don’t know, maybe A life well-lived or Sex God.”

On the work front, the Befikre star is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Padmavati helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie releasing later this year also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.

