Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor Kriti Kharbanda: Telugu films remain my first love

After appearing in several successful Telugu and Kannada films since she made her foray into the southern film industry back in 2009, actor Kriti Kharbanda made her Bollywood debut last year, with Raaz: Reboot. The 29-year-old actor backed it up with two Bollywood releases, Guest Iin London and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, this year, but says that she is still not ready to bid adieu to films down south.

“I am still working down south and I will always continue doing that. Telugu films will always remain my first love. I don’t want to change that,” she says.

Kriti says her endeavour has always been to hone her acting skills and associate herself with meaningful projects, rather than giving too much thought about the language. “I aim to do good cinema. I want to be recognised as a good actor. It does not matter which industry I am working in. I don’t want to limit myself as an actor. If I set a limit to myself, it would limit my capability,” she adds.

In Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which released recently, Kriti is sharing screen with actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time, and adds that she had an amazing time on the sets with the Newton actor, who helped and supported her throughout the shooting of the film.

“There was a comfort level and understanding we had of each other’s character. Our friendship off screen grew because of the understanding. It’s a genuine affection that I feel for him. He is a very dear friend, almost like family. He is the kind of person you can really depend on,” gushes Kriti.

Talking about the film, she adds that she became way too involved with her role in the film. “I got carried away with the character to the point that now I have serious withdrawal symptoms. I cannot get out of the character. I am very anxious that my film is releasing, and I have to part with my character,” she says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more