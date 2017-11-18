Shabana Azmi: Did CBFC reject Padmavati to keep fires stoked for electoral gains?

Even as Sanjay Leela Bhansali braves religious groups, court cases and censor issues for the release of his film, Padmavati, the director has finally found support from Bollywood. Veteran actor and social activist Shabana Azmi has raised questions over the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) sending back the application for the certification of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

“#Padmavatis application to CBFC has been sent back bcoz of incomplete formalities! Really? Or to keep fires stoked for electoral gains?,” the actor tweeted.

“Sabki dukaan chal rahi hai under the patronage not of the fringe but of the Govt in power. Film industry must stand as 1 with #Padmavati,” she had earlier tweeted.

Salman Khan had also come out in support of the film and told Network 18, “No decision should be made without seeing the film Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes lovely films and there is nothing wrong with his movies.”

Filmmaker Onir also slammed the attacks on Padmavati artistes and wrote, “ All these idiots who are offering money to behead artists n threatening then should be blanked out from any news coverage and arrested ASAP. They. Hanker for publicity as no one knows if them. #Padmavati.”

Earlier, Dia Mirza had slammed the threats issued against Deepika and Bhansali and tweeted, “The hooligans threatening to hurt @deepikapadukone should be jailed! The fact that rogues continue to use the film industry as a soft target to promote their dirty politics is appalling enough what makes it worse is that they get away with it! Every time! #Padmavati”

#Padmavati is turning from a historical drama to a hysterical drama.

The CBFC decided to send the film back to its makers citing “deficiency in the application” on Friday. According to the CBFC, the movie, which has been facing protest from several Rajput groups, will be reviewed as per the set norms once it is sent back to the board after sorting out the issue.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers showed Padmavati to select journalists and the CBFC is not happy about the screening. “The way #Padmavati’s makers screened it for individuals before CBFC certification isn’t in good taste. There is a thin line b/w private & public exhibition of a film & this screening w/o certification sets wrong precedent. CBFC isn’t happy with this attitude. The way people are expressing their views after watching #Padmavati, one cannot say that it was a private screening. This is not done,” ANI quoted a CBFC Official as saying.

Padmavati starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is set for December 1 release.

