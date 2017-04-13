Shabana Azmi is very proud of her ‘bachcha’ Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor might have been flooded with congratulatory messages for the special mention she got for her role in Neerja at the 64th National Film Awards, but a special wish from someone has made fashionista’s ‘day, year and everything’.

Read more

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who sees Sonam like her own ‘bachcha’, penned down a heartwarming message after her win. She wrote, “To see her growth as an artiste is a very fulfilling experience for me personally.”

The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star shared the message on her Twitter handle and wrote alongside, “This made my day year and everything! Thank you @AzmiShabana and thank you @RamKMadhvani for showing me this!”