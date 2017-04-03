 Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are shooting in Punjab. See pics from the sets | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are shooting in Punjab. See pics from the sets

After shooting in exotic locales of Prague and several other European cities, the crew was recently spotted shooting a song in Jalandhar, Punjab.

bollywood Updated: Apr 03, 2017 15:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Shah Rukh Khan

Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets in Jalandhar.

The title of the film is yet to be finalised but Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are working full-time to complete the shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s next. After shooting in exotic locales of Prague and several other European cities, the crew was recently spotted shooting a song in Punjab.

Fan pages of the stars have shared several pictures from the sets and these are going viral online. Anushka is seen in a traditional avatar in the pics. Check them out:

Imtiaz’s forthcoming directorial -- tentatively titled The Ring -- also stars Evelyn Sharma in lead roles. This film will mark the third collaboration between Shah Rukh and Anushka after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

