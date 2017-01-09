Shah Rukh Khan coming to Bigg Boss, Salman fails at Raees dialogue

Salman khan and Shah Rukh Khan are the two most sought after stars in Bollywood and Indian TV. Their stories of friendship and generosity make headlines, and they keep promoting each other’s films on social media and their respective TV shows. The two will come together once again before the release of Raees, scheduled for January 25.

In a video posted by Salman Khan on Twitter, he is seen repeating Shah Rukh’s now famous dialogue from Raees. But he fumbles and eventually resorts to his Haryanvi accent popularised in Sultan.

SRK enters the scene in a black Pathani suit and completes the dialogue in his rustic voice.

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees will hit the screens on January 25, 2017. The film, which also stars Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, will clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil at the ticket window.