Shah Rukh Khan dances with Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, kisses her hand. Watch sweet videos

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted the biggest names in Bollywood at their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.There was Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, AR Rahman, Rekha, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor and more.

Virat and Anushka’s photo with her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor is especially going viral, for recreating a famous pose from the film.

Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli and his wife actor Anushka Sharma pose for photographers during their wedding reception, Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

However, the biggest and most awaited name on the guest list was, of course, Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar brought, not just a ton of glamour, but also a lot of fun to the party. He was spotted in several viral fan photos and videos on Instagram and Twitter, kissing Anushka’s hand, giving Virat a bear hug and posing for selfies with both.

The actor helped Virat recite his romantic poem from Jab Tak Hai Jaan for Anushka but gave a twist: Jab Tak Hai Khan. The entire crowd broke out laughing as did Anushka. She then give a sweet peck on her husband’s cheek.

The two were also seen swinging with SRK on the dance floor to his song from Dil Se, Chaiyya Chaiyya and Kitthe Chali Ae Morni Banke.Check out the videos:

While Anushka wore an embellished high-waist lehenga skirt with a matching choli in shades of smoky grey and champagne by Sabyasachi, Virat wore a bandhgala with white Jodhpur pants.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 in a secret ceremony. They revealed the happy news to their fans on the same day through their social media accounts. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” they wrote.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Delhi wedding reception.

The two threw a first reception party in Delhi on December 21 for their friends, family, politicians and cricketers at the Taj Diplomatic Enclave. It was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anushka will now accompany Virat on his South African tour where they will ring in the New Year. She will then return to work on her Anand L Rai film with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and to promote her upcoming home production, Pari. Anushka will also be prepping for her film with Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga.

