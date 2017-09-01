Shah Rukh Khan guides kids Suhana and AbRam through Ganpati Visarjan. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai with his children, Suhana and AbRam. A fan club tweeted pictures and video of the star, who was seen carrying a Ganesh idol, surrounded by fans and staff.

[Pic] : King Khan clicked carrying AbRam on shoulder after Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai few hours back. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/2Uhcjz9Epr — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

In one of the pictures, he picked up his youngest child, AbRam, and carried him on his shoulders. Shah Rukh even showed AbRam how to do a ‘namaste’ for the large crowd.

AbRam learning Namaste from Dad SRK during Ganpati Visarjan Is The Cutest Thing You Will SEE On Internet Today. Massive Respect @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/4fYjJ4zOth — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

[Video] : SRK clicked during Ganpati Visarjan, straight from Mannat. ❤️🙏@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/rj3594rpD2 — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

Suhana, who is becoming more visible publicly, with rumours of her Bollywood debut reaching fever pitch, was also present, wearing ethnic clothes.

King Khan and Cutiepie AbRam clicked After Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai few hours back. 🙏@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/395f88I7eh — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@TEAMSRK_ONLINE) August 31, 2017

Shah Rukh wasn’t the only star who was seen celebrating the festival this year. Riteish Deskhmukh and Richa Chadha made special, eco-friendly idols for the occasion. On August 26, photos of stars such as Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, and Jackie Shroff were all over the internet.

