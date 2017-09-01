 Shah Rukh Khan guides kids Suhana and AbRam through Ganpati Visarjan. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan guides kids Suhana and AbRam through Ganpati Visarjan. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan took his children, Suhana and AbRam, along for the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony. See pics here.

bollywood Updated: Sep 01, 2017 15:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Shah Rukh Khan was recently declared by Forbes to be the highest-paid Bollywood actor of 2016.
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai with his children, Suhana and AbRam. A fan club tweeted pictures and video of the star, who was seen carrying a Ganesh idol, surrounded by fans and staff.

In one of the pictures, he picked up his youngest child, AbRam, and carried him on his shoulders. Shah Rukh even showed AbRam how to do a ‘namaste’ for the large crowd.

Suhana, who is becoming more visible publicly, with rumours of her Bollywood debut reaching fever pitch, was also present, wearing ethnic clothes.

Shah Rukh wasn’t the only star who was seen celebrating the festival this year. Riteish Deskhmukh and Richa Chadha made special, eco-friendly idols for the occasion. On August 26, photos of stars such as Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Govinda, and Jackie Shroff were all over the internet.

