Shah Rukh Khan has a hard day ‘waltzing’ with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone. See pics

We are turning a becoming shade of green and the reason is Shah Rukh Khan. The actor shared photos of himself with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and they appear to be dancing. He then went to caption the photo, “Hard day at work…waltzing with the lovely Katrina & a hug from beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy !!!”

While we get your wit SRK, it did make us jealous – in fact very, very jealous.

So ha ha but here goes my day: I got late for work on Wednesday, wheezed my way through Delhi smog and was a part of interminable meetings. There’s more: I braved the traffic to reach back home to an empty fridge and no wi-fi. Just saying: Would you be interested in swapping lives?

So, going back to SRK’s life. The photos were apparently taken while Shah Rukh, Katrina and Deepika were shooting for a special song in Aanand L Rai’s next. The film is said to feature the actor as a dwarf but the song doesn’t give it away.

While Katrina being a part of the film is confirmed but Deepika’s involvement in the project is not known. According to the reports, Deepika is expected to play a cameo in the film. Anushka Sharma is playing the other leading lady in the film.

Other than Deepika, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor are also expected to make guest appearances in the film.