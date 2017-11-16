 Shah Rukh Khan has a hard day ‘waltzing’ with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone. See pics | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 16, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Shah Rukh Khan has a hard day ‘waltzing’ with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film will have cameos from Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor... Phew!

bollywood Updated: Nov 16, 2017 12:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen with Katrina Kaif in his next and Deepika Padukone is doing a guest appearance in the film.
Shah Rukh Khan will be seen with Katrina Kaif in his next and Deepika Padukone is doing a guest appearance in the film.

We are turning a becoming shade of green and the reason is Shah Rukh Khan. The actor shared photos of himself with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and they appear to be dancing. He then went to caption the photo, “Hard day at work…waltzing with the lovely Katrina & a hug from beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy !!!”

While we get your wit SRK, it did make us jealous – in fact very, very jealous.

So ha ha but here goes my day: I got late for work on Wednesday, wheezed my way through Delhi smog and was a part of interminable meetings. There’s more: I braved the traffic to reach back home to an empty fridge and no wi-fi. Just saying: Would you be interested in swapping lives?

So, going back to SRK’s life. The photos were apparently taken while Shah Rukh, Katrina and Deepika were shooting for a special song in Aanand L Rai’s next. The film is said to feature the actor as a dwarf but the song doesn’t give it away.

While Katrina being a part of the film is confirmed but Deepika’s involvement in the project is not known. According to the reports, Deepika is expected to play a cameo in the film. Anushka Sharma is playing the other leading lady in the film.

Other than Deepika, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Sridevi and Karisma Kapoor are also expected to make guest appearances in the film.

more from bollywood
Recommended for you