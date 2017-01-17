Shah Rukh Khan joins Salman on Tubelight sets. See pics

It has been 26 years since we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a film. Now, director Kabir Khan is set to bring the two Khans together on silver screen with his next, Tubelight.
While Salman has shot several portions of the film, Shah Rukh shot for his part on Monday. Kabir took to social media to announce SRK’s arrival. King Khan is reportedly playing a magician in Tubelight.
Twitter was soon flooded with fans posting pictures of Salman and SRK on Tubelight sets. Actor Nasir Khan also shared some pictures.
With d 2 Kings of Indian Cinema...#tubelight #salmankhan #shahrukhkhan #srk #kings #Bollywood #cinema #NasirrKhan #Actor #ActorsLife pic.twitter.com/CB7G1rSrt2— NASIRR KHAN (@khanasirr) January 15, 2017
When u have 2 of india's biggest superstars on set its MAGIC!Thank u @iamsrk 🙏🏻fr making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf— Amar Butala (@amarbutala) January 16, 2017
Whatta epic night on #Tubelight set, full of magic & madness from the aces @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan !That was impossibly cool @kabirkhankk 🙃 https://t.co/DmG6fUW1cp— Mini Mathur (@minimathur) January 16, 2017
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have earlier worked together in Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
