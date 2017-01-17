Shah Rukh Khan joins Salman on Tubelight sets. See pics

It has been 26 years since we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a film. Now, director Kabir Khan is set to bring the two Khans together on silver screen with his next, Tubelight.

While Salman has shot several portions of the film, Shah Rukh shot for his part on Monday. Kabir took to social media to announce SRK’s arrival. King Khan is reportedly playing a magician in Tubelight.

Call sheet for the day Karan Arjun got back after 20 yrs 😀 SK & SRK #tubelight #eid2017 A photo posted by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on Jan 16, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Twitter was soon flooded with fans posting pictures of Salman and SRK on Tubelight sets. Actor Nasir Khan also shared some pictures.

When u have 2 of india's biggest superstars on set its MAGIC!Thank u @iamsrk 🙏🏻fr making #Tubelight even more special! @BeingSalmanKhan #skf — Amar Butala (@amarbutala) January 16, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have earlier worked together in Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more