Shah Rukh Khan joins Salman on Tubelight sets. See pics

bollywood Updated: Jan 17, 2017 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman have earlier worked together in Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

It has been 26 years since we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in a film. Now, director Kabir Khan is set to bring the two Khans together on silver screen with his next, Tubelight.

While Salman has shot several portions of the film, Shah Rukh shot for his part on Monday. Kabir took to social media to announce SRK’s arrival. King Khan is reportedly playing a magician in Tubelight.

Call sheet for the day Karan Arjun got back after 20 yrs 😀 SK & SRK #tubelight #eid2017

A photo posted by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk) on

Twitter was soon flooded with fans posting pictures of Salman and SRK on Tubelight sets. Actor Nasir Khan also shared some pictures.

