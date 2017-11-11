Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol give us a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment at Kolkata film festival. See pics

It has been a few years since we saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol spin magic on the big screen – and no, Dilwale doesn’t make the cut as a Kajol-SRK film despite both being in it. So, what is the next best thing to seeing Shah Rukh and Kajol together on screen? To see them discussing films and being all goofy and that is what happened at Kolkata International Film Festival where the two were present along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, state chief minister Mamata Banerjee and many other dignitaries.

The two were seen siting deep in thought before something Shah Rukh said had Kajol cracking up. After that, the two were seen stifling their laughter as they sat together. More than two superstars attending a state event, they looked like backbenchers in the school who can’t stop laughing at a joke. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, anyone?

"He's my bestfriend ya!" ❤️✨



Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol clicked candid and so animated at the #KIFF2017 earlier tonight pic.twitter.com/tR3Pz60nWo — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 10, 2017

Everyone's favourite jodi captured candid during a conversation ❤️✨



SRK and Kajol at the #KIFF2017 earlier tonight • HQ Pics pic.twitter.com/Cch8of9LLL — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) November 10, 2017

While Kajol came dressed in a Sabyasachi saree, Shah Rukh was wearing a classic tuxedo. But what he really wanted was a dhoti. While speaking at the inauguration of the festival, the star said, “Wonderful weather, wonderful city, looking lovely and Mamata didi looking lovelier. I am asking my wonderful friends to give me dhoti next time.” Now, that is something we look forward to, SRK.

Coming back to the two star who are termed ‘iconic jodi,’ ‘most romantic pair’ and ‘hottest on-screen couple’, is there a chance we will see them sharing screen in the future? SRK answered this question when he told IANS, “If there’s a nice film, if it’s interesting and different... maybe a mature love story, that would be nice. We (Bollywood) don’t make too many of those. Perhaps Kajol and I... well, I could be totally presumptous about it, but we would be perhaps a good pair as we have done films together for the last 22 years. It will be interesting to be cast in a mature love story, not a peppy or happy-go-lucky ones we’ve done before. In our stage, age and life, of whatever that we’ve seen, maybe we will be able to essay a different kind of emotion as actors.”