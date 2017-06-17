Shah Rukh Khan pays Ranbir Kapoor Rs 5000 for suggesting Jab Harry Met Sejal, tweets pic

Shah Rukh Khan has finally paid Ranbir Kapoor Rs 5000 for suggesting the title of his new movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a picture with Ranbir, in which he is seen handing over cash to Ranbir, a reward fixed by the film’s team for coming up with the title.

SRK also asked Ranbir to pay filmmaker Karan Johar his share as he suggested the “Jab” part of the title.

“Jagga Jasoos we are quits now!!! Hisaab barabar (It’s even now). Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

Jagga Jasoos we r quits now!!! Hisaab barabar. Give @karanjohar his share for the ‘Jab’ part in JHMS please. pic.twitter.com/gPtrUdwedD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2017

Karan replied, “Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees!”

Yes am waiting !! Ranbir owes me 1,250 rupees! https://t.co/3GgwVWBWHC — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 17, 2017

The banter started after Ranbir said that he was the one who suggested the title of the movie, which also stars Anushka Sharma.

The first look of the movie was released last week after which Shah Rukh tweeted saying, “Just in case Ranbir Kapoor ever claims it... the title Jab Harry met Sejal was never ever suggested by him! So he doesn’t win the Rs 5,000 reward.”

