Shah Rukh Khan plans to fly kites at Mannat this Makar Sankranti

Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his next - Raees, plans to have kite flying sessions this Makar Sankranti for the very first time.

Sources close to the Bollywood star said he is looking forward to try his hands at flying a kite .

Incidentally, the actor will also be seen flying a kite in Raees, where he plays a Gujarati bootlegger.

Shah Rukh usually celebrates Eid at the terrace of his bungalow - Mannat. Come January 14 and he will be seen celebrating the festival of kites with family and fans on the terrace for the first time. The actor is also likely to engage in a competition of flying kites.

A source told Hindustan Times, “The preparations are underway. His residence is also the perfect location to fly kites, owing to an open sea view and strong wind, which attracts many people to fly kites”.

Interestingly, SRK’s next has a special Makarsankranti song that is likely to be released online this week. Raees is due to hit theatres January 25.

Shah Rukh and Mahira Khan in a promotional still from Udi Udi Jaye song from Raees.

