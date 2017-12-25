Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana is all grown up and gorgeous. We’ve mom Gauri’s word for it, see pic

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s kids are stars in their own right. Be it AbRam’s super cute smiles, Aryan’s amazingly hot party pics or the gorgeous Suhana’s classy attitude, they have all won over the hearts of fans and paparazzi alike. Feeding on to the general love for Badshah Khan’s children, wife Gauri Khan shared a picture of Suhana, calling her a ‘young adult’.

Gauri shared a picture of Suhana sitting beside a friend and wrote on Instagram , “All grown up .. young adults.”

Gauri and Suhana were attending an event which was the second one in India for London’s famous nightclub, Cirque Le Soir. Gauri earlier organised a Cirque Le Soir party in Mumbai this October. Check out some more pics:

Suhana wants to be an actor and her dad, SRK believes she must be ready to face the existing gender pay gaps and other such discriminating practices. “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right. She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain,” he said in an interview while promoting his recent film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Khan, however, has been insistent that Suhana must complete her education before plunging into the industry. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he said in October this year.

