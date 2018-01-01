Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan dons traditional look at a family wedding. See pics

While the world geared up for the new year, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri and daughter Suhana were busy looking gorgeous at a family wedding over the weekend.

The 17-year-old daughter of SRK, who usually rocks western outfits in her outings, is spotted in several traditional attires from the event. She is seen sporting sage green, maroon and pink lehengas in different pictures that are going viral online.

It was a Delhi function where Suhana wore a Monisha Jaising lehenga in sage green, hand-embroidered with silken thread and accents of crystals for the wedding. Before the wedding, Suhana also participated in other functions and wore a floral pink lehenga and a maroon lehenga for two different ocassions.

Mom Gauri also accompanied Suhana for the family function.

Suhana wants to be an actor and her dad, SRK believes she must be ready to face the existing gender pay gaps and other such discriminating practices. “Suhana is more theatre-oriented and has been doing plays in college. The best part is that she doesn’t want to learn (acting) from me. She wants to be an actor in her own right. She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain,” he said in an interview while promoting his recent film, Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Khan, however, has been insistent that Suhana must complete her education before plunging into the industry. “Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She’s extremely good on stage, I’ve seen her performances. She’s admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple — you need to complete your education before doing anything. That’s the only thing I have told my children,” he said in October last year.

