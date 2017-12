Shah Rukh Khan’s New Year gift for fans: Actor to unveil first look, title of Aanand L Rai’s next

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has his New Year’s Day treat ready for his fans. He will announce the title of Aanand L Rai’s film on Monday and also unveil the first look of the movie. The movie, which will see Shah Rukh in a never-seen-before avatar -- reportedly as a dwarf, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Shah Rukh and Rai engaged in banter over the pending announcement on Twitter. The actor asked the filmmaker about when should the title be announced, and they reached a conclusion to give it out to the fans at 5 p.m. on Monday. SRK asked Rai, “.@aanandlrai sir, title kab announce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif,” to which the filmmaker replied, “Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge 😊Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?”

Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge 😊Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?😊 pic.twitter.com/UrY1ZBX3pQ — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2017

Khan then asked if Rai would only announce the title: “Accha rahega...Par sirf title announce karoge ya kuch dikhaaoge bhi? @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif” The filmmaker was more than happy to add, “Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye....😊 @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif.”

Accha rahega...Par sirf title announce karoge ya kuch dikhaaoge bhi? @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/6g2Ud9QDFD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2017

Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye....😊 @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/zKE5lo2fSL — AANAND L RAI (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2017

The banter unfolded with a series of sketched images of Shah Rukh and Rai, who have collaborated for the first time for this project.

