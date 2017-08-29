Shah Rukh Khan’s reel and real ladies, Kajol and Gauri, pose for a selfie together
Gauri Khan and Kajol met at the former’s design studio in Mumbai on Monday and posted pictures from the meet-up.bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2017 11:29 IST
Actor Kajol and interior designer Gauri Khan shared pictures from their recent meet up at the latter’s store in Mumbai on Monday. Kajol, who has worked with Gauri’s actor husband Shah Rukh Khan in several films, praised the store and the hard work Gauri put into it.
Kajol shared a picture of the two, looking stunning as the actor attempts to click a selfie. “Even the coffee echoes in this wonderfully done place ;). Kudos @gaurikhan . Chic !,” she wrote as the caption.
Gauri thanked her for her kind words and posted more pictures from the day, one of them is the selfie that was clicked by Kajol. “Was good catching up today @kajol! Thanks for dropping by... ,” she wrote as the caption.
Kajol wore a cold-shoulder black dress with a big brown leather belt. Gauri wore a white T-shirt with a funky grey jacket.
Gauri earlier hosted stars like Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar in her studio. Check out their pictures: