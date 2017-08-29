 Shah Rukh Khan’s reel and real ladies, Kajol and Gauri, pose for a selfie together | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Shah Rukh Khan’s reel and real ladies, Kajol and Gauri, pose for a selfie together

Gauri Khan and Kajol met at the former’s design studio in Mumbai on Monday and posted pictures from the meet-up.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2017 11:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Kajol and Gauri Khan posted several pictures with each other.
Kajol and Gauri Khan posted several pictures with each other.(Instagram)

Actor Kajol and interior designer Gauri Khan shared pictures from their recent meet up at the latter’s store in Mumbai on Monday. Kajol, who has worked with Gauri’s actor husband Shah Rukh Khan in several films, praised the store and the hard work Gauri put into it.

Kajol shared a picture of the two, looking stunning as the actor attempts to click a selfie. “Even the coffee echoes in this wonderfully done place ;). Kudos @gaurikhan . Chic !,” she wrote as the caption.

Gauri thanked her for her kind words and posted more pictures from the day, one of them is the selfie that was clicked by Kajol. “Was good catching up today @kajol! Thanks for dropping by... ,” she wrote as the caption.

Even the coffee echoes in this wonderfully done place ;). Kudos @gaurikhan . Chic !

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

A post shared by 郭姵汝 (@srkajol_taiwan_fc) on

Kajol wore a cold-shoulder black dress with a big brown leather belt. Gauri wore a white T-shirt with a funky grey jacket.

Was good catching up today @kajol! Thanks for dropping by... #gaurikhandesigns #gkd

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Design studio #gaurikhandesigns @kajol

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Gauri earlier hosted stars like Sridevi, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Karan Johar in her studio. Check out their pictures:

#mystudio #gaurikhandesigns @manishmalhotra05 @sridevi.kapoor

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Thank u Sanjay, for appreciating #gaurikhandesigns coming from you is a real compliment.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

more from bollywood
