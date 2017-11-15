Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam dances for Aryan and Suhana on Children’s Day. Watch video

Just in time for Children’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a short video of his youngest child, AbRam Khan, on Twitter. In the video, the four-year-old does a special ‘childly’ dance for his elder siblings Aryan and Suhana.

SRK posted the video late Tuesday with the caption, “A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children.” While it’s just seven seconds long, it’s sure to please Shah Rukh’s fans.

A madly happily childly dance for Aryan & Suhana by lil AbRam on this day for children. pic.twitter.com/nCl9Iw8GtP — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 14, 2017

AbRam is frequently seen by SRK’s side, be it at IPL matches or on his shoulders waving at a sea of fans on the balcony of their home, Mannat.

Earlier in the day, the Raees star took to social media to share special moments that he spent with a 100 underprivileged children on the sets of his film. Sharing a small clip from the event, SRK wrote on Twitter, “Reliving my childhood this #ChildrensDay ! The babies taught me a step or two…” In the video, the actor is seen dancing with the children. he later wrote, “Over a hundred beautiful souls from the Spark a Change Foundation dropped in to visit me on set! Best #ChildrensDay ever…”.

In May, SRK expressed his gratitude to his fans and posted an emotional message on Twitter on AbRam’s birthday. “I felt that only parents know how to love their child. The overwhelming msgs for AbRam make me realise u all lov him so much too. Grateful,” he tweeted.

