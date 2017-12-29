Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam had a playdate with Raageshwari’s daughter and pics are too adorable

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam is cutie pie everyone loves looking at and what if he is accompanied by an equally adorable looking friend? Well, here’s what happened: A picture of cute little AbRam along with a young girl is going viral online and reports suggest she is none other than Raageshwari’s daughter.

According to a Bombay Times report, singer-VJ Raageshwari Lambaa, who lives in London, is currently in Mumbai visiting her parents and her old friend, Gauri Khan, invited her and her daughter Samaya to Mannat for a playdate with AbRam.

The kids bonded over singing, dancing and swimming and also enjoyed some yummy snacks of mini pancakes, orange lollies, sausages and milkshakes, the report added. Raageshwari told the tabloid, “When it was time to leave, Samaya got emotional and clung on to Gauri and would not let go. AbRam instantly said ‘Aunty Ragz, how does Samaya know my mother is very loving?’”

“AbRam is the brightest four-year-old, his vocabulary and insights are superlative. I give complete credit to Gauri, at the risk of SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) feeling relegated (laughs). Gauri is with him all day long, reading books to him while managing her business. Not many know that I’ve known Gauri since her VJ-ing days. She was a VJ and a brilliant one. But above it all, she is such a tuned-in mother,” she further said.

AbRam, who is a media darling when it comes to paparazzi and is also a social media star, was recently in news for a cute performance at his school’s annual function. The annual day at Dhirubhai Ambani International School saw Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya, Hrithik Roshan’s sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and Aamir Khan’s son Azad Rao Khan performing, along with AbRam.

Hrithik Roshan was also seen dancing with the children in the video. The annual day was attended by Hrithik and ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Shah Rukh and Gauri have three children -- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

