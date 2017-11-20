Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam’s expression at getting candyfloss at Aaradhya’s birthday is priceless. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared new pictures from the continuing celebrations for granddaughter Aaradhya’s sixth birthday. The only child of actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned six on Thursday, and photos from her birthday party have been widely shared online since.

Sunday’s pics have something new: Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child, AbRam. The four-year-old was present for Aaradhya birthday bash with his father, and Amitabh shared a cute picture of the three of them buying some candyfloss for AbRam.

T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Shah Rukh replied to the picture with a tweet of his own. “Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV,” SRK wrote.

Thank u sir. This is a moment he will always cherish. By the way he thinks u r my ‘papa’ when he sees u on TV. https://t.co/2WUiFPAEWy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 20, 2017

He posted more pictures of the birthday girl too, this time she was posing with her parents and sharing her birthday cake with grandmother Jaya Bachchan.

T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Amitabh also retweeted a video of Shah Rukh and AbRam on a miniature Ferris wheel.

On the eve of Aaradhya’s birthday, Amitabh took to his personal blog. “The eve of the birth of the little one .. the blessing of her in our home and in our presence .. and to be in celebration for her 6th .. When she shall tell us how much she has grown .. its actually 6 years but its 60 for most of us .. !!! hahahaa .. !! Her presence makes the happiness in our home and in the environ she presents herself in .. as ever .. bright and sprightly and one of maturity beyond .. And the love of them that gave her to us ..” He also thanked a fan -- or extended family as he calls them -- for designing greetings for her. “And for the Ef that have so generously designed her greetings for the social .. my personal gratitude and appreciation ..,” he wrote.

