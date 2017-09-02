Shah Rukh Khan shares candid moment with Google CEO Sundar Pichai during TED Talks

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy in shooting for his upcoming TV show TED Talks India and there were reports that Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai will be making an appearance on the show. And, guess what? The reports were true as Sundar marked his presence from the United States via a telepresence robot. The actor shared a candid picture with Sundar on his Twitter handle.

One of my favouritest ppl in the world.The very funny innovator boss man @sundarpichai graces @TEDTalksIndia.Thx man pic.twitter.com/hPby1eRFJz — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 2, 2017

The episode was reportedly shot on August 28, 2017.

Ted Talks India will follow the international format wherein the speaker will present their talk for 18 minutes in front of 100 people.

The influential video show will have several guest speakers like Rajinikanth, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, AR Rahman, Mithali Raj and Javed Akhtar.