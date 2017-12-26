Shah Rukh Khan sings birthday song for Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sang a song to wish Salman Khan in advance for his birthday and said he loved watching the latter’s latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

During a media interaction on Tuesday, while asked if he wants to send a birthday wish to his friend and colleague Salman who is turning 51 on Wednesday, Shah Rukh replied singing: “Tum jio hazaaron saal I... wish him all the best. I won’t be able to meet him tomorrow because my children are here and I want to spend time with them. But we will celebrate when he comes back. We can celebrate Salman Khan’s birthday month long!”

Asked about his favourite films of this year, Shah Rukh said: “Well, I watched some of the films and I really enjoyed them. I watched Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bareilly Ki Barfi and I liked them.”

The actor was present during the announcement of the 63rd Filmfare Award, which will be held on January 20.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently working on the Aanand L Raai directorial, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. SRK will be playing the role of a dwarf in this film. This movie also has a special appearance by Salman Khan for which the stars shot together earlier.

