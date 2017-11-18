Shah Rukh Khan thanks Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit for making him a better man

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share a collage of three of the female leads that he has shared screen space with to thank them. He captioned the picture, “Thank u beautiful women for making me a better man. Be strong and as gentle as u are.”

The first image is of Shah Rukh Khan with Alia Bhatt. The two stars worked together in Dear Zindagi and from when they promoted their film together, their respect and love for each other was apparent. In fact, speaking about working with him, Alia had said in an earlier interview, “He was always there for everyone, not just his co-stars. I was so overwhelmed to see this. I took inspiration from that and made it a point that I will continue to be that way in my career.”

The second image is of Shah Rukh with Kareena Kapoor and the two shared screen space in Ashoka and Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. In fact, at Aamir Khan’s Diwali party, Shah Rukh and Ranbir decided to shake a leg to Kareena’s popular dance song from the film, Bole Chudiyan.

Thank u beautiful women for making me a better man. Be strong and as gentle as u are. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 17, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

Hard day at work waltzing with the lovely Katrina & getting a hug from the beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy!!! A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:26pm PST

The last picture was of Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the on screen pair that gave us films like Dil Toh Pagal Hai and, of course, Devdas.

The actors were at an event related to Lux Golden Rose Awards. Earlier, he had also posed with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and shared a collage, which he captioned, “Hard day at work waltzing with the lovely Katrina & getting a hug from the beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy!!!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more